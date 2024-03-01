Congress to announce Lok Sabha candidates soon: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that there is no confusion within the party regarding candidate selection for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the list will be announced soon.
He was in Hassan to inaugurate several development projects and participate in a convention for beneficiaries of guarantee schemes at the Government Engineering College on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at Bhuvanahalli, Siddaramaiah emphasised party unity and assured that selecting a candidate for Hassan posed no issue.
Regarding the recent pro-Pakistan slogan incident at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah mentioned that action would be taken once the FSL report is available.
Commenting on the BJP leaders boycotting the Assembly and staging protests, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP men project as if only they are patriotic. Who got Independence to the country? Was it the BJP? Should they teach Congress about patriotism?"
He further added that they are creating trouble for political gain and also as their MLA voted for Congress in the Rajya Sabha election recently. He assured strict action if the audio evidence confirmed the pro-Pakistan slogan.
On the caste census report and leaders like Shamanur Shivashankarappa and seers of various mutts opposing it, Siddaramaiah said, "I don't know what is in the report. It will be discussed in the cabinet".
On JD(S) leaders' allegations about the Congress inaugurating works completed by the previous government, Siddaramaiah said, it is a continuous process. When asked about the allegation of government programmes were being used for the publicity of political parties, Siddaramaiah cited PM Narendra Modi's example and quipped that he learned it from Modi.
(Published 01 March 2024, 09:55 IST)