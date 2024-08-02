Congress to launch counter offensive against BJP-JDS

Hours after the BJP-JDS combine announced its week-long foot march to Mysuru starting Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will start holding press conferences and conventions from Friday to expose the BJP in the state.
Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference late Thursday night, Shivakumar, “The party will counter and expose BJP’s scams in a series of conventions starting from Bidadi tomorrow. In our conventions and press conferences, we will raise a wide range of issues starting from injustice meted out by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as well as scams that have taken place during the successive BJP governments in the state.”
Charging that BJP-JDS were trying to destablise the government in the state, Shivakumar, also the deputy chief minister, said that the party would be holding press conferences on the opposition’s foot march route, where our leaders will highlight the scams of BJP, a day before the foot march arrives in a particular destination, he added.
The state government will grant whatever permissions they ask for, to carry out their foot march without any hassles, he said. “Except in Bengaluru city limits, the state government will give them the permission they seek to organise their foot march. We will not create any hurdles for their foot march,” the Congress president said.
“Just two days ago, JDS core committee president (G T Devegowda) along with their youth leader (Nikhil Kumaraswamy) jointly announced that they were not in favour of the foot march. The JDS’ announcement to stay away from the proposed march and former chief minister’s (H D Kumarswamy) outburst gave an impression that the regional outfit wanted to protect its identity. But in a few hours, the JDS changed its stance. It shows that the regional party has finally merged with BJP,” he charged.
