Congress to launch counter offensive against BJP-JDS

“Just two days ago, JDS core committee president (G T Devegowda) along with their youth leader (Nikhil Kumaraswamy) jointly announced that they were not in favour of the foot march. The JDS’ announcement to stay away from the proposed march and former chief minister’s (H D Kumarswamy) outburst gave an impression that the regional outfit wanted to protect its identity. But in a few hours, the JDS changed its stance. It shows that the regional party has finally merged with BJP,” he charged.