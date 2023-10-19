Conservation takes a hit: No sanctuary yet for honorary wildlife warden post

Hubballi: The Karnataka government has not appointed wildlife wardens to any district in Karnataka for the last four-and-a-half years, even as a debate on the ‘honorary’ position continues to spin around.
As per the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), honorary wildlife wardens act as checks and balances to the forest department and a voice of society in ensuring that no environmentally harmful activities take place in their jurisdiction. They are also a link between the local community and the department during human-animal conflicts and a means to spread the message of conservation. They have powers equal to a deputy conservator of forests (except for executive authority).
Opportunity ‘misused’
But according to a former senior forest officer, the previous government had to stop the appointments of wildlife wardens as the “opportunity” was being misused by a few.
“A former member of the State Wildlife Board had misused his position and fenced a forest road in the Nuggu wildlife sanctuary to his private property,” said the officer.
However, former wildlife wardens informed DH that the department is reluctant to appoint wardens as it added another layer of scrutiny on them. Wildlife wardens have the authority to access documents and reports related to wildlife offences and others.
Coming out in support of this post, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Subhash K Malkhede, said the appointments were done by the government as per the rules. “The wardens are appointed to help the department in solving wildlife offence cases, prevent human-animal conflict and others. If they perform their duties as per the rules, it would not create any hindrance to the department,” he said.
146 applications
Sources in the forest department told DH that they have so far received 146 applications for the post of wildlife warden in 39 ‘circles’. And the numbers are expected to grow further.
Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, which have Nagarahole, Bandipur and Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserves and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, are the most sought-after by aspiring wildlife wardens. In 2017, the department had to create three posts for Chamarajanagar as there was a huge demand and political pressure.
Forest, Ecology & Environment Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said that they are compiling the applications. A decision will be taken soon to appoint wildlife wardens for all the districts depending upon the candidates’ knowledge, interest and relationship with the local communities.
He said that at a time when human-animal conflicts have increased across the state, there is a need for wardens who can communicate better with people and create awareness among locals.
Political posting?
However, conversationalists and former wildlife wardens fear that the post, which should have acted as a watchdog of the forest department, is being relegated to another political posting.
Bagalkot former wildlife warden MR Desai said that appointments are becoming more political. “People with limited knowledge of conservation and whose only passion is wildlife photography are being appointed,” he said.