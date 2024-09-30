Pulled up for being late, Karnataka constable assaults woman sub-inspector; suspended

PSI Mallamma was supervising the security arrangements for the compulsory Kannada exam for aspirants to the posts of panchayat development officers (PDOs) at the RRK college here.

Constable Dhanraj was among those deputed for duty at the test centre.

However, he arrived much later than the scheduled time. When Mallamma questioned him on this, Dhanraj attacked her, district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti told DH. “He held me by the scruff of my neck and dashed my head to a nearby tree. I have suffered serious injuries in the head. The x-ray shows a blood clot. I will be travelling to Bengaluru for further treatment,” Mallamma said at the BRIMS hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.