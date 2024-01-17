Contempt petition: Karnataka High Court imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on state

The bench observed that even three years after the court direction, the state government could not comply as per its own order issued in 2006. “As a right, people come to the court. Orders are made, but they are not obeyed. A simple direction was issued to extend the benefit to this petitioner. It took three years. The party first has to approach this court. Even after the favourable order, again the petitioner has to file contempt petition,” Justice Krishna Dixit orally said. Justice Dixit further said, “People are unhappy with our courts. Go to any park and listen to what people talk about our courts. This litigant has fought for 10 years. We know that the government doesn’t understand soft language.”