Contractor's death: Karnataka government to consult law dept for re-probe

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that family members of contractor Santosh Patil, who ended his life by suicide, have demanded re-investigation into the case and the government would consult the Law department in this regard.
Siddaramaiah arrived at the airport here on Friday en route to Athani for launching various developmental works.
Santosh Patil’s wife Jayashree, mother Parvati and other family members met Siddaramaiah at the airport and demanded that Patil’s death be re-investigated. Patil had alleged 40% commission demands by then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister, K S Eshwarappa.