Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Contractors meet Dy CM D K Shivakumar, seek bill clearance

Four state-run irrigation firms are functioning under the Irrigation Department - Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Limited (KNNL), Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama Limited (VJNL).
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:53 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us