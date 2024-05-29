Karnataka Council poll tickets: Siddaramaiah, DKS to hold talks with Kharge today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would hold talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to finalise the party's candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections here on Wednesday.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on Tuesday and held talks with Congress general secretary (Karnataka incharge) Randeep Surjewala.
Emerging out of the meeting, Shivakumar said he and Siddaramaiah would have a discussion with other senior leaders on Wednesday.
He said more than 300 applications have come for the seven seats which the party is expected to win. The decision to give tickets is left to the party's top leaders, the KPCC president said.
Shivakumar said the party would take into account those who worked hard to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level while giving the tickets.
He also said that the party would consider some people who were promised that they would be sent to the Upper House.
The biennial elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council would be held on June 13. The members of the Legislative Assembly would elect the new Legislative Council members.
Going by the existing strength of parties in the Assembly, the Congress can win seven seats, the BJP three and JD(S) one seat.
The filing of nomination papers for the elections has already begun and it would go on till June 3.
