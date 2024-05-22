Karnataka legislative Council polls: State BJP unit to send 3 names each for 3 seats

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the BJP high command had asked the state unit to send three names each to three seats which the party can win in the June 13 elections to the legislative Council from the Assembly.
After party leaders met to discuss strategies for the Council polls, Ashoka told reporters, “The names of candidates will be decided at the high command level. The state unit will send three names for each of the three seats soon.”
On the elections to the Council from the six graduates' and teachers' constituencies, Ashoka said that the BJP had decided to appoint incharges for each of the polling stations, to identify voters and make them vote for the party candidates.
Hitting out at the ruling Congress, Ashoka said some police officers had told him that tapping of telephones was a reality in the state.
He said the BJP had been demanding that the Prajwal Revanna case must be handed over to the CBI for investigation, as this case had become murkier due to allegations being levelled against the SIT set up for the purpose as well as the government.
