Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Courts must consider 5 aspects to levy fine in cheque bounce cases: Karnataka High Court

The trial and the first appellate courts have to consider the quantum of loan, the defence taken by the accused, more particularly whether he has taken a false defence and failed to prove the same.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 22:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 22:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us