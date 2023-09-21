Criteria on assessing drought unscientific, says Shivalingegowda

Arsikere MLA K M Shivalingegowda said that the criteria formulated by the Union government on assessing drought is unscientific. He urged that there is a need to revise the declaration on drought-hit areas.
Addressing media persons, here on Wednesday, he said that such parameters of the Union government have affected the farmers of the country. "The farmers, who staged a protest in Delhi, a few months ago, had demanded to change the parameters. But, the Union government has been continuing with the same. This is injustice to farmers. It should be revised," he urged.
Pre-monsoon rains have failed in Arsikere taluk. There was moderate rain in June and July. Hence, ragi was sown on 40,000 acres, jowar on 9,000 acres and other crops on 16,000 acres. As there was no rain from August 1, the crops are withering, he said.
The experts should personally inspect the farmlands and assess the situation to declare drought-hit taluk, he stressed.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on a Delhi tour. This would be brought to his notice after he returns. I will not keep quiet, until Arsikere is declared as drought-hit, he said.