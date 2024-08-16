Critical care unit to be sanctioned at Government Wenlock Hospital: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who is also minister for health and family welfare said that a critical care unit at Government Wenlock Hospital will be started shortly.

Speaking after inaugurating the surgical super specialty block of the hospital, he said the critical care unit will be developed at a cost of Rs 17 crore with 50 beds. Tender process for the construction of the unit will be initiated shortly.

“Wenlcok Hospital has all the facilities that private hospitals have. The new surgical block has modular OT and all required modern equipment. With the help of KMC, the government will ensure that all super specialty services are available at the hospital. Neuro, cardiothoracic, and other surgery facilities are available at the new block. The cath lab will start functioning within two months,” said the Minister.

Assembly Speaker U T Khader said “It is not enough if the building is beautiful. The hospital will be known for the care taken by the doctors and nursing staff towards the patients. Steps should be taken to open units of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research, Nimhans and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Mangaluru.”