Critical care unit to be sanctioned at Government Wenlock Hospital: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who is also minister for health and family welfare said that a critical care unit at Government Wenlock Hospital will be started shortly.
Speaking after inaugurating the surgical super specialty block of the hospital, he said the critical care unit will be developed at a cost of Rs 17 crore with 50 beds. Tender process for the construction of the unit will be initiated shortly.
“Wenlcok Hospital has all the facilities that private hospitals have. The new surgical block has modular OT and all required modern equipment. With the help of KMC, the government will ensure that all super specialty services are available at the hospital. Neuro, cardiothoracic, and other surgery facilities are available at the new block. The cath lab will start functioning within two months,” said the Minister.
Assembly Speaker U T Khader said “It is not enough if the building is beautiful. The hospital will be known for the care taken by the doctors and nursing staff towards the patients. Steps should be taken to open units of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research, Nimhans and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Mangaluru.”
DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said that the state should submit a proposal on sanctioning the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) unit to Mangaluru. Wenlock Hospital should be recognised as a regional hospital and steps should be taken to solve the shortage of staff. There is a need to start a cancer treatment unit at the hospital at the earliest.
MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said that an app should be developed to maintain the modern equipment at the Wenlock Hospital.
Dr Rajeshwari Devi, who had served as the district surgeon and superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, Dr Mohanchandra Suvarna, Prof Diwakar Rao, Prof Suresh Pai who had served the hospital for more than 30 years were felicitated.
Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, and others were present.
Published 16 August 2024, 05:20 IST