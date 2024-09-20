CSB celebrates Platinum Jubilee celebrations grandly in Mysuru

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita said, "Sericulture is a strong pillar for rural economy. Diverse silk fabrics like mulberry, eri, muga and tussar are promoting our rich legacy of culture. Silk is a preferred fabric and has a bight future. Research in nine institutes, new breeds, technology, skilled artisans are making India a global leader".

Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles Rachna Shah said that they are taking measures for quality assurance and purity of silk products with 'Silk Mark', through the Silk Mark Organisation. "Besides, we are taking measures for training and capacity building of the work force in the sericulture sector. Several steps have been taken for crop diversification, value addition and utilisation of byproduct in silk industry for pharma and other sectors," she said.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Textiles Prajakta L Verma informed that the silk industry is creating 9.5 million jobs annually, with export earnings of

Rs 2,028 crore. "65% of the work force are women, including tribal women. We plan to extend support to sericulture farmers through Silk Samagra 2, implemented with a total budget of Rs 4,679.86 crore," he said.

Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said, "In 1912, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar established Mysore Silk Factory in Mysuru. Mysuru Silk has its own elegance and is known for quality, though it looks simple".

Silk Mark of India website; a commemorative CSB 75 Years Rs 75 coin; and a commemorative postal cover were launched on the occasion. Mulberry variety CBC-01(C-2038), silkworm hybrids of CSB-CSRTI Mysuru, including CMB-01 (S8 x CSR16) and CMB-02 (TT21 x TT56) and CSB-CSRTI-Berhampore's CBC-01 (12Y X BFC1) were launched. Seri-Business Manual-A Users Guide, and coffee table book 'CSB in Service of the Nation since 1949' were released. Several pioneers in the field, scientists, institutes from across Karnataka, who have contributed for the growth of the silk sector were honored. A documentary on the journey of CSB over 75 years was released. Cultural events like Silk fashion show, exhibition on evolution of CSB and others featured the event.

Silk farmers, scientists, officials and technical staff from across Bharat participated in the event. Sericulture Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda was present.

Minister urges for Central assistance for Mysuru Silk Factory

Elected representatives from Karnataka highlighted the problems faced by Sericulture farmers during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Central Sericulture Board, in Mysuru, on Friday.

Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh informed that though the demand for Mysuru Silk is huge, KSIC is not able to meet it. "Hence it needs the support of the Union government, to buy new machines in Mysuru Silk factory. There is a negative trend of several people coming up with imitation sarees in the name of Mysuru Silk," he said.

MP and Central Sericulture Board (CSB) member K Sudhakar pointed out that the silk farmers are no getting benefits for their hard work, due to the interference of middlemen.

MLA G T Devegowda said that sericulture can alleviate unemployment among the youth. "It can flourish even amid drought, as mulberry can be grown with little rain in rain-fed areas. Earlier, silk farmers got good subsidies, equipment, loan and support from the government. They need similar support even now," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and CSB member Narayana Korappa urged for pension and health card for silk farmers above 60 years of age.