CUK suspends student for attaching Swamy Vivekanda's photo on dustbin

The administrative board of Central University of Karnataka, situated in Kadaganchi village of Aland taluk near here, has on Friday, suspended a student in connection with sharing on the social media a ABVP sticker carrying the Swamy Vivekananda's photograph displayed to a dustbin. ABVP members had lodged a complaint with the warden alleging that the student has intentionally removed the sticker from the hostel door and attached it to the dustbin to insult the philosophers and social reformers.

The university has suspended the M.Sc geography student Adarsh Kumar. Meanwhile, the members of Dr B R Ambedkar Students' Organisation have also staged a protest in the university campus urging the university authorities to revoke the suspension order.

The ABVP members argued that the student has posted the Swamy Vivekanda's sticker attached to the dustbin on Instagram. Moreover, the line 'knowing your place' written on it along with the sticker has irked them who sought stringent action against the student.

Meanwhile, the university vice-chancellor Battu Satyanarayan said that the student has been suspended for disrupting peace in the campus and the case has been referred to the proctor committee that will take up further investigation. The university also lodged a complaint against the student at Narona police station.

"Though the student has denied having attached Swamy Vivekananda's photo on the dustbin, sharing it on Instagram is an offence. Therefore, we will take further punitive action against him based on the proctor committee report. I will not tolerate any incident that will disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the campus. Police officials are also investigating the case", he said.