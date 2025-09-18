Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cut down on contract staff, give report on finances: Education dept to varsities

Following the response from the department, the universities have decided to increase the examination, affiliation and admission fees for some of the courses.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 21:57 IST
Karnataka NewsuniversitiesEducation Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us