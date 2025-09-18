Cut down on contract staff, give report on finances: Education dept to varsities

<p>Bengaluru: The department of higher education has sought details of bank accounts, including fixed deposits and corpus funds, from some of the state-run universities, including Bangalore and Mangalore varsities.</p>.<p>This comes as a response to the universities’ request for financial assistance to pay pensions of retired employees, as most of the universities are struggling to manage their finances. </p>.<p>Recently, the University of Gulbarga, Bangalore University, Mangalore University and Karnataka University, Dharwad, had approached the department of higher education, seeking funds to settle retirement benefits of the staff, which is pending for more than two years.</p>.<p>The department has also asked the universities to submit details on the availability of finances and also asked them to relieve staff hired on a temporary/contract basis and submit a report on the same.</p>.<p>“Some universities have hired more staff than the number of posts sanctioned. It is advised to relieve excess staff from the universities, control the administrative expenses and submit a report on the same,” reads the communication from the department to the universities.</p>.<p>The department has asked the universities to submit a proposal seeking funds after rectifying the issues raised by it.</p>.Bengaluru: Car falls into 12 ft ditch; passengers escape with minor injuries.<p>“The proposal submitted by the universities should be justifiable,” the communication said. </p>.<p><strong>Fee hikes planned</strong></p>.<p>Following the response from the department, the universities have decided to increase the examination, affiliation and admission fees for some of the courses.</p>.<p>The pathetic financial condition of the universities is also highlighted in the recent study report on state-run universities prepared by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.</p>.<p>As mentioned in the report, at least 13 public universities are in need of Rs 562 crore during the 2025-26 academic year, just to pay retirement benefits of the staff. As much as 30% of the available funds is provided by the government. </p>