D K Shivakumar won't become CM, says Yatnal

BJP MLA from Bijapur City Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said on Friday that he doesn't see any signs of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar getting elevated as chief minister.
"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not relinquish his seat. He will continue to be CM as long as the Congress is in power. He is the first and the last CM in this term," Yatnal told reporters here.
"Siddaramaiah is CM for namesake. It is D K Shivakumar who is a 'super CM' in this Congress government," Yatnal said.
Meanwhile, Yatnal, the BJP's firebrand leader, has said that he's ready to shoulder the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition, if the party leadership assigns him the job.