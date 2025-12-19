<p>Shivamogga: C N Chinnaiah, the complainant-witness in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case who was arrested for perjury, was released from the Central Prison at Sogane near the city on Thursday.</p>.<p>The Principal District and Sessions Court of Mangaluru had granted him conditional bail on November 24 on the condition that a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh. </p>.SIT should conduct impartial probe into all 'unnatural deaths' at Dharmasthala: Women's forum.<p>Chinnaiah’s wife Mallika and sister had come from Mangaluru on Wednesday night, and Chinnaiah’s lawyer had submitted the bail application documents to the Chief Superintendent of the Central Prison Ranganath. </p><p>Chinnaiah was released at 8.30 am. The police had made tight security arrangements near the jail.</p>