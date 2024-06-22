Dacoity on a house in Dakshin Kannada's outskirts

Mangaluru: Eight to nine dacoits committed dacoity on a PWD contractor's house in Ulaibettu on city's outskirts and fled with cash, gold jewellery on Friday evening.

The PWD contractor Padnabham Kotiyan in his complaint to Mangaluru rural police informed that he and his family were residing in the farm in Ullayabettu when the gang of dacoits barged into their house at around 7.45 pm.

Eight to nine dacoits wearung masks on their face threatened the family at knife point and tied up the members of family with bedsheets.

The dacoits searched the entire house for cash and gold before fleeing from the place with the PWD contractor's vehicle. The police who rushed to the spot found the vehicle abandoned at some distance from the house.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said PWD contractor Padmanabham had suffered a knife injury in the hand.

A case was registered at Mangaluru rural police station. Teams had been formed to ascertain the identity of dacoits and arrest them at the earliest, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police said.