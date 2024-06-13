‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’ on June 15, 16

The Karnataka Tourism Department and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) will host ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav–2024’ to showcase the tourism potential of south Indian states.
The event will also highlight the investment opportunities available in these states. It will be held at Princess Shrine, Palace Grounds, on June 15 and June 16.
"The Dakshin Bharat Utsav promises to be a vibrant two-day affair, meticulously designed to engage and empower stakeholders within the dynamic tourism industry. A diverse array of activities, including the Tourism Investors' Meet, an exhibition spotlighting the rich culture, cuisine and tourism offerings of the southern states, and conferences have been planned," the department said in a statement.
The FKCCI has already conducted roadshows in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada and Kochi to promote the event and attract investment.
"Many stakeholders from the travel and tourism sectors, particularly from small and medium enterprises, have expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government to initiate investment activities. During these roadshows, Expressions of Interest (EoIs) amounting to approximately Rs 500 crore have been received and we are expecting another Rs 500 crore investment during the event from the small and medium enterprises," the statement said.
Published 12 June 2024, 23:18 IST