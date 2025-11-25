<p><em>Anjali Varma</em></p>.<p>Recently, the Karnataka government approved paid menstrual leave for women employees across sectors – including government offices, garment industries, MNCs, IT companies, and other private establishments in the state. In doing so, the state has not only acknowledged the physical and emotional toll that menstruation can take on some individuals but has also sparked a national conversation around gender-sensitive workplace policies. Intentionally or unintentionally, it has created awareness of an “issue” long swept under the carpet or wrapped in black cellophane. </p>.<p>The state government’s decision has sparked a debate between naysayers and champions of women’s health and equality at the workplace. Opponents argue that offering one day of paid menstrual leave a month may impede productivity and could adversely affect recruitment and promotion opportunities for women. Supporters, however, see it as a long-overdue step towards designing policies and frameworks that promote a more gender-inclusive workplace. </p>.<p>As recently as the early 2000s, conversations around menstruation and menopause were unheard of, even in supposedly liberal workplaces in India. When these conversations did occur, they were not given due thought and were often masked with ill-suited humour that only compounded the awkwardness. </p>.<p>It has taken India time to have open and deliberate discussions around women's health – especially at the workplace. A few progressive companies led the way by granting menstrual leave to women employees. Karnataka is not the first state to address this issue-- Bihar (1992) and Odisha (2024) have long implemented menstrual leave for government employees. Beyond workplaces, progressive schools are helping normalise the topic further, shaping a future generation of workers who view menstrual health not as taboo but as a legitimate workplace concern. </p>.<p>Like any well-developed policy, the menstrual leave policy must be understood in the context of current social, cultural, and economic realities. While this is a crucial benefit to women, companies must recognise that the topic is deeply sensitive and can lead to stigma and unnecessary gossip at the workplace. How, then, should companies implement this landmark policy? </p>.<p>While every company must approach menstrual leave in a manner suited to its own realities, several points should guide policy design: </p>.<p>1. Applicability – Companies must clearly define eligibility and identify who this policy is for. While intended to benefit women, it should also include trans employees who menstruate. Policymakers must also decide whether contractors are covered, keeping in mind contractors themselves may need to implement the policy. </p>.<p>2. Nomenclature – Though seemingly minor, terminology shapes how the policy is perceived and used. While some companies may prefer “period leave”, broader terms such as “wellness leave” may work better for others. </p>.<p>3. Privacy and confidentiality – This is undoubtedly one of the most critical factors of implementation. Who will have access to this information? How can companies safeguard an employee’s dignity? What if employees feel uncomfortable disclosing menstrual issues in a male-dominated workplace? Companies may need to adopt auto-approval systems or optional disclosure processes to ensure the privacy of the leave is protected. </p>.<p>4. Non-discriminatory language – Policies should be framed sensitively, without reinforcing gender stereotypes. The language should be supportive, concise and discrete. </p>.<p>5. Entitlement – Companies must specify whether the leave is optional and may be availed on any day of the menstrual cycle. They should also clarify that unused menstrual leave cannot be carried forward or encashed. </p>.<p>6. Training and sensitisation – Training should focus on reducing stigma, promoting empathy, and ensuring respectful implementation at all levels. This includes awareness programmes, manager sensitisation, privacy protocols, empathy training, and examples from Indian states and companies that have already implemented menstrual leave. </p>.<p>7. Inclusivity and non-discrimination – A grievance mechanism is essential to ensure no employee faces stigma, bias, harassment, or retaliation for availing menstrual leave. </p>.<p>The Karnataka government’s decision to implement paid menstrual leave is not just a policy shift—it is a cultural milestone. While India does not yet have a nationwide law mandating menstrual leave, a state-level mandate covering the private sector is a significant step towards gender equality. It is important to understand that menstrual leave is not about granting extra time off but about recognising biological realities and creating fair conditions for all employees to thrive. A culture of care in organisations rarely goes unnoticed, and the mandate put down by the Karnataka government may well be what the doctor ordered for a healthier, happier workplace. </p>.<p>(The writer is the People and Culture Officer at the National Law School of India University) </p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>