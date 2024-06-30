Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta visited rain-affected Mangaluru areas

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta visited the rain-affected areas in the surroundings of Mangaluru on Sunday.
He visited the spot where four members of a family lost their lives after a retaining wall collapsed on the house at Madaninagara in Kuthar.
He directed the officials to make arrangements for the payment of compensation for the family of the deceased at the earliest. Village wise survey should be conducted to identify vulnerable houses, he told Tahsildar.
When the incident of four deaths occurred, the MP was in New Delhi taking part in the parliament session. Accordingly, he visited the spot on arriving Mangaluru.
Later, he visited sea erosion affected areas in Ucchila, Mogaveerapatna, Battampady, Seaground areas in Ullal and Someshwar.
The sea erosion in the area has intensified in the recent past.
The MP appealed to those residing by the side of the sea shore to remain cautious.
He directed the Deputy Commissioner make temporary arrangements for those who are facing threat from sea erosion and take all precautionary measures to prevent any mishaps.
Ullal tahsildar Pradeep Kurudekar, port engineer Praveen and others were present.
The intermittent rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day. IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the district on July 1 and 2.
