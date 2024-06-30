Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta visited rain-affected Mangaluru areas

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta visited the rain-affected areas in the surroundings of Mangaluru on Sunday.

He visited the spot where four members of a family lost their lives after a retaining wall collapsed on the house at Madaninagara in Kuthar.

He directed the officials to make arrangements for the payment of compensation for the family of the deceased at the earliest. Village wise survey should be conducted to identify vulnerable houses, he told Tahsildar.

When the incident of four deaths occurred, the MP was in New Delhi taking part in the parliament session. Accordingly, he visited the spot on arriving Mangaluru.