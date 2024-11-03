Home
Dakshina Kannada MP demands CBI probe into embezzlement of Waqf properties as mentioned in Manippady report

'A comprehensive probe should be conducted on the report. All those who have encroached the properties illegally should be punished,' Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta told mediapersons.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:28 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:28 IST
