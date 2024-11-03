Dakshina Kannada MP demands CBI probe into embezzlement of Waqf properties as mentioned in Manippady report

<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta demanded CBI probe into the embezzlement of Waqf properties as reported by Anwar Manippady committee (Wakf scam) report. The report had said that 54,000 acres of land have been registered in the Wakf Board and around 29,000 acres of registered land has been embezzled.</p><p>“A comprehensive probe should be conducted on the report. All those who have encroached the properties illegally should be punished,” he told mediapersons.</p><p>“If Congress has any concern for the Muslims and poor women in the community, then Congress members should take part in the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and ensure that waqf properties are utilised effectively for the welfare of the community," he said.</p>.Withdraw all notices sent to farmers on Waqf land issues, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells officials.<p>Coming down heavily on notices served to farmers in Vijayapura's Honvada village stating that nearly 1,200 acres of their ancestral land was being reassigned to the Waqf Board, he said the issue was raised at a time when NDA government led by Narendra Modi is planning to bring in amendment to Waqf Act. The Congress- led state government with Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan conspired to implement 50 year old gazette notifications on waqf properties. With the alert farmers and BJP raising the issue, Minister M B Patil who is also district in charge of Vijayapura later clarified that the confusion over state Waqf Board’s claim was due to an error in the gazette to save himself.</p><p>He accused the Congress backed members in Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf of delaying joint parliamentary proceedings and creating ruckus in the meeting. “The issue at Vijayapura makes one suspect whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to implement 50 year old gazette notification on waqf properties. Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan should tender resignation,” demanded the MP.</p><p>In the last 24 years, around 35 properties in Mangaluru taluk have been notified as waqf properties. Of which, 50% of the properties are either government land or waqf by user land, he alleged. Waqf act is against the constitution or does not follow the principles of constitution. Even Muslim countries do not have any Waqf Board as in India, Capt Chowta said.</p> <p>“The Congress in the last 75 years used Muslims for vote banks and not done anything for their welfare,” he alleged.</p><p>“The BJP is carrying out a campaign against land jihad,” he said and added the largest land bank is with the Waqf boad after Defence and Railways, yet why could they not work for the upliftment of the Muslims. He appealed to people to verify the RTC records of the land they own.</p> <p><strong>Protest today</strong></p><p>DK district BJP president Sathish Kumpala said the BJP will organise protest on the row over notices being allegedly served to farmers by the Waqf board alleging encroachment in all the taluks and districts on November 4 demanding halting of the process and removing of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet. Accordingly, the district level protest will be held in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.</p>