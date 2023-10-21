Dalit man beaten, abused for demanding wages in Karnataka's Kolar

Bangarpet: A Dalit man was beaten and abused by his employers for demanding his wages at Doddavalagamaadi in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district on October 17.
The victim, a 29-year-old construction worker, has been admitted to the taluk hospital.
The Bangarpet police have booked siblings from the Rajput community - Jagadish Singh, Ravi Singh and Satish Singh - under the Atrocities Act. Jagadish Singh and Satish Singh have been arrested while the hunt is on to nab Ravi Singh. Kolar DySP Mallesh has been appointed as investigation officer, SP K M Shantaraju told DH.
According to the complainant-victim, he was engaged by Jagadish Singh and brothers for the construction of their new house. They were supposed to pay him Rs 3,500 but paid only Rs 2,000. On October 17, he met the accused at a roadside tea shop and demanded them to clear his dues. The trio abused him by his caste and beat him black and blue.
The accused have filed a counter complaint against a few residents of the village, the police said.