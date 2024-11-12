Dalits barred from many temples even now: G Parameshwara

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara urged the society to develop consciousness and provide entry to Dalits in temples.</p><p>Parameshwara, a Dalit, was reacting to a question by reporters regarding an incident in Hanakere of Mandya district, where tension surfaced after Dalits entered a temple for the first time.</p>.13-year-old Dalit girl kidnapped, raped by minor in UP's Ballia, say cops.<p>He said, “Dalits are not allowed inside several temples in the state. God is the same for everyone, right? Everyone must get opportunities.”</p><p>Reacting to a comment by a Veerashaiva mutt seer that children should be given talwars instead of pens, Parameshwara said: “We bow to their feet since they are supposed to take everyone along and be righteous.” He said legal action will be initiated against the seer.</p>