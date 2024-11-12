Home
Dalits barred from many temples even now: G Parameshwara

Parameshwara, a Dalit, was reacting to a question by reporters regarding an incident in Hanakere of Mandya district, where tension surfaced after Dalits entered a temple for the first time.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 02:04 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 02:04 IST
