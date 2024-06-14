Darshan not getting 'royal treatment': Karnataka Home Minister rubbishes reports

"On hearing such (complaints) from you (media), I inquired. They (police) said, no such facilities are being given and it will not be done. How other accused are treated, he (Darshan) is also treated the same. There is no mercy.... They (police) should be given free hand. I have also inquired with the (Bengaluru Police) Commissioner," the Minister said.

He was responding to a question on reports of police causing inconvenience to the public near Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where Darshan is held, by restricting movement of people nearby by blocking roads, and not allowing even school vans and ambulances to pass.

When pointed out that other complainants and those coming for passport verification are facing inconvenience in going to the police station, the Minister said he will instruct the police to take necessary measures in this regard.