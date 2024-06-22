Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, three others sent to judicial custody till July 4

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three of his associates were on Saturday remanded to judicial custody till July 4. Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested recently for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) issued the order after the police filed the final remand application. The police did not seek further custody of the actor, who along with his associates will be in jail till July 4.

While Darshan, Vinay, Dhanraj and Pradosh were in police custody for 13 days, Pavithra Gowda and 12 others were sent to judicial custody on June 20 after being questioned by the investigators for 11 days.