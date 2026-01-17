Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Strawberry season special: Farm visits, health boost and desserts

The strawberry season is back. A visit to a farm to pluck the fruit is both fun and an opportunity to connect with Nature, says Deepa Natarajan Lobo, while presenting two recipes you can try at home
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Berry nutritious
Berry nutritious
Strawberry Hot ChocolateCourtesy - Pinkk Sugars - The Modern Bistro
Strawberry Hot ChocolateCourtesy - Pinkk Sugars - The Modern Bistro
Blush Berry MousseCourtesy - Smoor
Blush Berry MousseCourtesy - Smoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 22:26 IST
lifestyleBengaluruSpecialsStrawberry

Follow us on :

Follow Us