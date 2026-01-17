<p>As strawberries make their much-awaited annual return, many families head to the sun-kissed strawberry farms to enjoy an exciting experience of plucking the fruits straight from the vine. Be it on the misty mountains of Mahabaleshwar or Shillong, or closer home – Ooty, Coonoor and even the outskirts of Bengaluru - strawberry picking is a popular form of agro-tourism which gives visitors an opportunity to reconnect with food systems and understand farming and seasonality.</p>.<p>Brian Ammanna, a communications professional, had a memorable strawberry picking experience last year at a farm in north Bengaluru. “For a reasonable price per head, we were taken into the sprawling fields and given instructions on how to pick the best fruits. Armed with a basket, we collected and tasted the delicious produce and took it home at a subsidised fee. It was an experience that both adults and children thoroughly enjoyed," he recollects.</p>.<p>For many families and urban travellers, strawberry-picking offers more than just fresh produce. Vandita Venessa Thomas, an influencer with a small child, loves the many teachable moments that strawberry picking provides. "Kids get to see where food comes from, understand how much effort goes into farming and experience the farm-to-plate journey. Moreover, picky eaters are far more excited to eat the fruit that they selected," she notes. "All in all, it's a lovely experience outdoors that combines fun learning and quality time, offering a refreshing break from screens and indoor routine," she adds.</p>. As Thilaga Manigandan a consultant nutritionist puts it “Strawberries are a low-calorie powerhouse loaded with antioxidants folate and potassium and strengthen immunity. The flavonoids in them help keep the brain sharp. The best part is they can be enjoyed in moderation by everyone including heart patients and people with diabetes.”</p>.<p><strong>Strawberry Hot Chocolate - By Chef Aayushi Bajaj</strong></p><p><em>What you need:</em> </p><p> - For strawberry base</p><ul><li><p>Six fresh strawberries (or four tablespoons of strawberry puree)</p></li><li><p>One and a half tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste)</p></li><li><p>A squeeze of lemon (optional enhances strawberry flavour) </p></li></ul><p>- For hot chocolate</p><ul><li><p>One cup of milk</p></li><li><p>Two tablespoons of fresh cream (optional for richness) 70 gm of white chocolate chopped</p></li><li><p>Quarter teaspoon of vanilla extract</p></li><li><p>Two drops of pink food colour (optional)</p></li></ul><p>- For garnishing</p><ul><li><p>Whipped cream</p></li><li><p>Freeze-dried strawberry powder or fresh strawberry slices</p></li><li><p>White chocolate shavings</p></li></ul><p>Preparation:</p><p>Strawberry puree - Add chopped strawberries and sugar in a pan. Cook on low heat for 3–4 minutes till soft and jammy. Blend into a smooth puree (strain if you want a glossy finish). Add a tiny squeeze of lemon to brighten the flavours.</p><p>Hot chocolate - Heat milk and cream in a saucepan until steaming (don’t boil). Add chopped white chocolate and whisk till melted and smooth. Stir in vanilla and pink colour (optional).</p><p>To combine - Add four tablespoons of strawberry puree to the hot chocolate. Whisk till fully blended and slightly frothy. Pour into a mug top with whipped cream sprinkle strawberry powder decorate with a strawberry heart slice and serve </p>.<p><strong>Blush Berry Mousse</strong></p><p><em>What you need</em></p><p>- For biscuit jaconde</p><ul><li><p>Three-fourths cup of egg whites</p></li><li><p>Five large whole eggs</p></li><li><p>Quarter cup of sugar</p></li><li><p>One and two-thirds cups of icing sugar</p></li><li><p>Two cups of ground almonds</p></li><li><p>Half a cup of flour</p></li><li><p>Quarter cup of oil </p></li></ul><p>- For strawberry mousse cream</p><ul><li><p>Three-fourth cup of whipping cream 35 per cent</p></li><li><p>Quarter cup of sugar</p></li><li><p>Two teaspoons of gelatin powder</p></li><li><p>One-third cup of strawberry puree</p></li><li><p>A tiny pinch of red food colour </p></li></ul>.<p>- For red velvet sponge</p><ul><li><p>One and a half cups of red velvet premix</p></li><li><p>One and a half tablespoons of oil</p></li><li><p>Quarter cup of water</p></li></ul><p>- For strawberry jelly</p><ul><li><p>Half a cup of strawberry puree</p></li><li><p>Two tablespoons of sugar</p></li><li><p>One teaspoon of pectin</p></li></ul><p>Preparation</p><p>Joconde base - Whisk almond flour icing sugar eggs and flour until smooth. Fold in whipped egg whites and melted butter. Bake in a thin layer at 180-degrees C for 10–12 minutes. Cool and brush lightly with strawberry syrup. </p><p>Strawberry mousse - Heat strawberry puree with sugar until warm. Add gelatin and dissolve. Cool slightly then fold in whipped cream. Keep chilled. </p><p>Red velvet sponge - Add water and oil to red velvet premix. Pour the batter into a ring and bake it for 35 minutes at 171-degrees C. Jelly layer Boil the strawberry puree and stir it. Add pectin and sugar blend well. Chill for 2–3 hours to set.</p><p>Assembling the layers - Place the joconde base at the bottom and spread a layer of strawberry mousse over it. Gently place the red velvet sponge on top followed by another thin layer of mousse. Finish with a layer of jelly to complete the assembly. Top it up with strawberry cream and fresh chopped strawberries. Slice and serve chilled. </p>