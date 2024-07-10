Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs deputy commissioners to frame district-wise tourism plans

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners and the officials concerned to formulate district-wise tourism master plans to promote tourism extensively in the state on the lines of neighboring state Kerala.
During his two-day review meeting with the state secretaries and the district officials at the Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister said that these masterplans will help the state in framing the new tourism policy in the state.
He added that the state has failed to exploit its full potential of all tourist destinations in the state barring a few destinations.
The chief minister and Tourism Minister H K Patil also called for the protection of all the monuments in the state. “We have as many as 25,000 monuments across the state and of these monuments, 23,000 are unprotected. We need to protect these monuments with under the public-private partnership.” Siddaramaiah said.
Published 10 July 2024, 02:00 IST