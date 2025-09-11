Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dead or alive? Karnataka govt orders verification of Aadhaar holders aged 100

There are 6.66 crore Aadhaar holders who are alive in the state, where the government uses the 12-digit unique number in a big way for direct benefit transfer (DBT) and other services.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 15:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 15:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsElectionsUIDAIaadhaar card

Follow us on :

Follow Us