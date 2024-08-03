'Karnataka transfer scam': Death of police officer triggers protest in Yadgir

Yadgir: Death of a police sub-inspector sparked protest here on Saturday as the family members and various other organisation leaders alleged that he had been facing mental pressure over the issue of transfer.

PSI Parashuram (34), who had been serving in the city police station, died on Friday due to cardiac arrest. The wife of the deceased police officer has lodged an FIR against Yadgir MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son accusing them of demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe for transfer of her husband and causing mental harassment.

He was transferred from Yadgir town police station during parliamentary elections and had continued to serve after returning to the city. Now, he was transferred again to the cyber crime police station and also got relieved.

The deceased officer's wife and other dalit Kannada organisation leaders have staged protest in the presence of superintendent of police Sangeetha demanding thorough probe into his death.

The protesters argued that PSI died due to mental pressure as he was asked to pay money to stop the transfer. Dalit Sangharsh Samiti, Kannada organisations and BJP leaders continued protesting on Chittapur road here on Saturday by staging road blockade and shouting slogans. Accusing the local MLA and his children of harassing the police officer, they urged the police officials to register a case against them.