Deaths during Hori bull races raise safety concerns

Hubballi: Since January this year, at least five people were gored to death at hori habba or bull-taming competitions held in Shikaripura, Mundgod and Haveri.
The annual event, organised in seven taluks of the semi-Malnad region, has been witnessing fatalities every year which have largely gone unnoticed.
While Haveri police have arrested four persons in Hirekerur taluk’s Haunsabhavi for organising the bull-taming event without permission, in other incidents, there has not been much headway as the local police claim they are not aware who organised these races. Generally, a large number of people get together and organise the events.
Haveri superintendent of police Anshu Kumar said organisers seldom obtain written permission from the police and the deputy commissioner’s office and they do not take safety measures.
This year, the deaths were reported at Haveri’s Haunsabhavi (2), Shivamogga’s Kalmane (1) and Taralaghatta (1) and Uttara Kannada’s Kodambi Halladamane village (1).
The bull-taming competition(Kobbari Hori) is organised between Deepavali and March of every year in several villages of Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Hangal, Byadagi taluks in Haveri district, Shikaripur and Sorab in Shivamogga district and Mundgod of Uttara Kannada district.
In this race, participants try to snatch the copra (kobbari) tied to the neck of a bull which is forced to run on a specific track. If the bull completes the race with the copra intact, then the bull’s owner gets a prize while a player who plucks the copra gets rewards.
A closer look at this year’s accidents shows that four of the five people who died were spectators. Parashuram, a 27-year-old from Easuru village, was watching the race when the bull gored him to death at Taralaghatta village in Shikaripur taluk on January 21.
“The bull, to dodge humans, jumped over the barricades and in the melee, gored the youth, seriously injuring him. He died while being shifted to hospital,” said Santosh, a resident of Taralaghatta.
Shikaripur rural police station sub-inspector Mallappa said the organisers had not taken permission from the officials.
“We were aware of the event but they held it though we had warned them against it,” he said. The police failed to provide an FIR copy related to the incident. Sources in the department said members of the organising committee have switched off their mobiles and are untraceable, making it difficult to arrest them.
A supporter of the bull race said the Supreme Court has allowed bull races and other traditional sports involving bulls.
“Every time we go to the district administration and police seeking permission, they give us oral permission and instruct us to take necessary measures to prevent accidents. However, one cannot predict how the animals react. Such incidents are unfortunate. Organisers cannot be held responsible for these accidents,” he said.
Animal Husbandry Department additional director P Srinivas said the Supreme Court has permitted Jallikattu, Kambala and bull races as they are part of the culture and tradition. However, the apex court has laid down strict rules to organise such events.
“It is the responsibility of district administration to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during such events. The deputy commissioner needs to form a committee consisting of officials from multiple departments to ensure the rules are followed,” he said.