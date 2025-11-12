<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government will be calling the next 10 years as the deep <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology">tech</a> decade, and we are creating a solid base of skill sets- reskilling and upskilling everyone in emerging technologies, said IT-BT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a>.</p><p>Speaking at IVCA Circles — Bangalore Edition here on Wednesday, the minister said in a fireside chat with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge and the Co-Chair of the VC Council, IVCA, that the government is mulling over a policy, in which startups, especially deep tech startups, can pilot with the government in a very small way.</p>.Bengaluru’s deep-tech startup proposes ‘quantum’ leap in cancer care.<p>"And if the pilot is successful, then we endorse the technology. Maybe not really buying this thing, but we endorse saying that it has worked successfully for the government within that and then if it is really solving the government's problem, then we adopt it on scale," he added.</p><p>He also said that the State will be the world’s most reliable hub for cutting-edge technologies. </p><p>“Our goal is to build globally employable talent, empower entrepreneurs beyond Bengaluru, and enable the next generation of deep tech solutions that will define India’s future,” he said.</p>.Govt to promote deep-tech ventures: Union minister Piyush Goyal.<p>Recently, the government announced Rs 600 crore investment for the Deep Tech Decade.</p><p>The event also featured sessions with leaders from Blume Ventures, Ankur Capital, Speciale Invest, WaterBridge Ventures, and IN-SPACe, focusing on pathways to move innovation from the labs to the markets.</p>