Delhi cops visit Manoranjan's house in Mysuru

Mysuru: A team of officials, including a woman officer from Delhi Police and Central Intelligence, conducted an inquiry at the house of D Manoranjan, an accused in the security breach in Lok Sabha on December 12, in New Delhi.
The police officers visited the house of Manoranjan in Vijayanagar Second Stage in Mysuru on Monday and posed questions to the members of his family, according to police officials.
Manoranjan is the son of Devearjegowda, a native of Mallapura village in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district. He had shifted to Mysuru for his son’s education. Manoranjan, with others, had breached the security in the Lok Sabha and disrupted the Session proceedings, last week. He is an engineering college dropout in Bengaluru.
The officials were in Manoranjan's house from 11 am to 6.30 pm and they took his books and documents related to him.
The Mysuru police who visited Manoranjan's house last week, said that he had no criminal background and there were no cases against him.
It is reported that Manoranjan had got in touch with all other five accused through a mobile app and they had formed ‘Bhagat Singh fan club’. The five had met in Mysuru an year ago.