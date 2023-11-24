Denial of entry into temple: HC refuses to quash proceedings against 8

“This discrimination should stop, and stop forthwith. The fact that it is still prevailing shocks the conscience of the Court. Human beings are to be treated as human beings. Deity in the temple cannot even be imagined to be belonging to a few. Worshiping of the deity, by entering into the temple, is to be given to one and all. Any kind of bigotry or discrimination is unacceptable,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said while rejecting the petition filed by Panduranga Bhat and others.