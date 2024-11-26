Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Deputy CM Shivakumar hints at Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka

The state Congress chief said he will be meeting party high command during his visit to Delhi later this week.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 16:27 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us