Deputy Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar visits KRS, inspects proposed amusement park and Mysugar factory

Addressing a press conference later, Shivakumar said, discussions were held with the officials on whether to retain the existing Mysugar factory in Mandya or establish a new factory. The local MLAs have given suggestions on providing necessary facilities for the existing factory.

A decision will be taken in this regard. The crushing of sugarcane would be increased to 5,000 tonnes. The technical team has suggested providing all facilities for this. A decision will be taken on development of distillery and others later, he said.

Explaining about the Cauvery Arathi in the lines of Ganga Arathi in Varanasi, Shivakumar said that a team of elected representatives and officials will take out a study tour and later implement it.

On Cauvery amusement park near Brindavan Gardens, he said that park would be developed on the available 200 acres of land as per our heritage. It has been announced in the budget. There is an estimation of Rs 2,000 crore. On the project opposed by a few farmers' organisations, Shivakumar said they will get their suggestions on the same.

Commenting on the Cauvery water released to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said, “We had to release 50 tmc-ft of water, but an additional of 96 tmc-ft has been released. Already more than 140 tmc-ft of water has flown to Tamil Nadu. There is information that excess water is being released to the ocean from Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu. I have directed to fill the lakes and ponds in the district and it is in progress", he said.

Reacting to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s statement asking the Congress leaders to convince the Tamil Nadu government for the Mekedatu project, he said, “We don’t need him to get permission for the project. We will fight as per the law and get approval. I have met the Union Agriculture Minister in this regard and have requested him to call for a meeting. He (Kumaraswamy) has never been in favour of the farmers except changing his attire to ‘dhoti’”.