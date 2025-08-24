Menu
Punjab Police stops BJP's Central schemes awareness camps; detains several leaders, workers

The state BJP had planned Central schemes awareness camps in Mohali, Fazilka, Rupnagar, Muktsar, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Pathankot.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 14:49 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 14:49 IST
