<p>Mumbai: Harnessing the benefits of technology, the Satnavri, a small village in rural Nagpur, has become India's first 'smart and intelligent' village. </p><p>Farmers of Satnavri are already using drones and sensors for soil testing, spraying, and fertiliser management, reducing farming costs and improving productivity. </p><p>Drinking water quality has improved, and health facilities are accessible through telemedicine.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, on Sunday, inaugurated the smart and intelligent village - a mission that now would be carried out across Maharashtra in a big way as part of rural digital transformation.</p><p>"Advanced technology-based services in agriculture, health, education and other essential sectors have been made available at Satanwari village in Nagpur…this has created a model of a prosperous village. Soon, ten villages in every taluka of Maharashtra will be developed as 'smart' and 'intelligent'," Fadnavis said. </p><p>In the first phase, nearly 3,500 villages across the state will be transformed. \tThe initiative has been implemented with the cooperation of the Government of Maharashtra and Nagpur District Administration in collaboration with Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VOICE) and 24 Indian companies. </p><p>Through this initiative, Satanwari has become India's first Smart and Intelligent Village, equipped with modern technology-based services.</p><p>Fadnavis said this is a revolutionary step to make all essential facilities available to villagers through technology. </p><p>He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the BharatNet project was successfully implemented in villages across the country. </p><p>In Maharashtra, the MahaNet project followed, and now, with the help of Indian tech companies, villages will get access to 18 services such as health facilities through telemedicine, smart education with AI, smart irrigation, drone-based pesticide and fertilizer spraying, banking services on wheels, and digital surveillance.</p><p>"Farmers of Satanwari are already using drones and sensors for soil testing, spraying, and fertilizer management, reducing farming costs and improving productivity. Drinking water quality has improved, and health facilities are accessible through telemedicine. Artificial Intelligence in primary education will expose students to global knowledge. Satanwari will soon become a role model village for the entire country," the CM said. </p><p>Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who also hails from Nagpur and the district's Guardian Minister, said that following Modi's initiatives like Smart Cities and Digital India, the government has taken the ambitious decision to create Smart and Intelligent villages in Maharashtra.</p><p>Earlier, VOICE CEO Rakesh Kumar Bhatnagar made a presentation on the facilities introduced in Satnavri.</p><p>On this occasion, the CM also performed e-bhoomi poojan for 40 new Anganwadis and inaugurated solar panels installed at primary health sub-centers under the 15th Finance Commission. </p><p>Certificates were presented to representatives of the partner companies that helped create the Smart and Intelligent Satanwari village.</p>