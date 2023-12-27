Devotees file complaint against Dalit Sangharsha Samiti members in Nanjangud

Nanjangud (Mysuru): Devotees have lodged a police complaint against five individuals associated with the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti in connection with friction between two groups during the 'Andakasura Samhara' ritual near Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud on Wednesday.

There was a heated exchange of words between the devotees and the members of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti over conducting a ritual involving stomping on the rangoli of Mahishasura on Tuesday night.

An annual ritual is conducted at the temple where the procession idols of Srikanteshwara and Parvathi are taken over the rangoli of Mahishasura (Andakasura), destroying the rangoli, depicting the destruction of Andakasura.

However, a group of DSS members opposed the ritual, stating that it hurt their sentiments as they respect Mahisha as the King. Nevertheless, a large number of present devotees explained that the ritual could not be skipped and should be completed.

It is alleged that the opposing members sprinkled some water on the idols during the ritual. Following this, the devotees lodged a complaint against five persons at Nanjangud police station.

A similar ritual was also held at 8 am on Wednesday, with the idols placed in a palanquin and taken on a procession, and the devotees stomping on the rangoli. The idols were taken back to the temple after the ritual.