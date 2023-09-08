Home
Homeindiakarnataka

DH Changemakers to watch in 2024

Last Updated 08 September 2023, 16:56 IST

Every year, DH recognises and honours people from across Karnataka with a record of exemplary work. The DH Changemakers awards are presented to them at a glittering ceremony attended by distinguished citizens from all walks of life.

Since the Changemakers awards were instituted in 2019, we have felicitated 113 trailblazers in areas such as entrepreneurship, community empowerment, education, sports, arts and culture, and conservation.

This year, the search is on for 15 Changemakers -- we seek to tell their stories, highlight their work, and celebrate their achievements.

Our New Year’s Day edition will feature them in print, and in mini-documentaries that we showcase online.

We invite nominations from readers from today. Do write to us about individuals (under the age of 40) and initiatives that inspire you.

The last date for submitting nominations is September 15, 2023. Use this link to send nominations: bit.ly/3L62aLM

(Published 08 September 2023, 16:56 IST)
KarnatakaDH Changemakers

