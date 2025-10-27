<p>A fierce opponent of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS), Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister <em><strong>Priyank Kharge</strong></em> has intensified his ideological war against the Hindu nationalist organisation. In an interview with DH’s <em><strong>Bharath Joshi</strong></em>, the minister explains his stance. Excerpts: </p> <p><strong>Q. What was the provocation for your October 4 letter to the CM seeking a ban on the RSS’ activities in public places?</strong> </p><p>A. I was getting a lot of calls from government hostels. Students said they needed to attend the RSS’ centenary celebration. My question to the boys was, ‘You’ve come from your villages to study in a hostel. Why are you doing all this?’ They said they had been approached (by RSS) and that they were asked to attend the centenary events. I asked students if they knew the RSS drill. They said yes and that they were being taught about religion, bordering on radicalisation. Their uniforms had been stitched. I was shocked. These boys have come from abject poverty. Extracurricular activities don't mean this. They're being brainwashed. 

Q. Your letter was written two days after the RSS celebrated its centenary. But it was made public on October 12, a Sunday, when RSS had planned several route marches. This was seen as a political move to counter the RSS.

A. If that was the intent, I'd have ensured they [RSS] didn't march on the streets of Bengaluru. It was a mere coincidence. Civil society raised concerns. 'How come they're allowed, and we're not,' was the question asked. We found that these people [RSS] give information, and not seek permission. Let them seek permission for their activities. If the environment is conducive, they can do it. And, why government places? In February 2013, the then BJP government under Jagadish Shettar said only educational programmes should happen at public school premises. Why have we been lethargic in enforcing this? 

Q. On October 18, the government issued an order making 'prior permission' mandatory for any private organisations to use public places. Won't this hamper activities of organisations that have no political links?

A. Let's say you have a family function outside your house. You want to serve food on the road. Don't you seek permission to block roads and get the nod of neighbours? Why can't these [RSS] people do that? Why was Freedom Park designated as the place of protest by the High Court? Because of public inconvenience. We [Congress] wanted to do a march against 'Vote Chori'. But the advocate-general reminded us about the HC order. Why don't they [RSS] follow the law of the land? Why are such institutions above the law? 

Q. You further sought action on government employees from associating with or participating in RSS events. Your department suspended one PDO for participating in an RSS event on October 12, a Sunday. This was seen as a witch hunt.

A. The Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar employees from associating with a political organisation. So, I'm not the one saying this. When my rules are very clear, why are they participating, regardless of Sunday or Monday? I've asked the government to implement the rules in letter and spirit. Also, it has been openly claimed that the BJP is the RSS' political wing. So, how can government employees participate in their events? 

Q. You've repeatedly criticised the RSS for following a caste hierarchy. Can you elaborate?

A. In the 100 years of RSS’ history, show me one person belonging to socially disempowered communities being an office-bearer at the highest level. In cases filed against RSS for communal disturbances, please look at communities that the accused persons belong to. When Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was the Speaker, he told me in the Assembly that one day, Muslims and Dalits would embrace the RSS. To this, I said, and I still say, that I'd consider accepting the RSS' philosophy if a Dalit woman became the Sarsanghachalak. </p><p><strong>Q. The RSS has said that Dr BR Ambedkar visited an RSS shakha at Karad, Satara (Maharashtra) on January 2, 1940. Apparently, Ambedkar viewed RSS with a sense of affinity.</strong> </p><p>A. The problem with RSS, BJP and that ecosystem is that they come from the WhatsApp University. RSS can't name 10 solid things it has done for the country. They say they’ve helped flood victims. Any organisation with a humanitarian interest, like the Lions Club, will do that. It is claimed that the RSS was invited for the Republic Day parade during the Indo-China war. In fact, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to Sardar Patel on why RSS people had come. But such information has become a stamp of the RSS' 100 years of history. 

Q. What about Mahatma Gandhi, during a visit to the RSS camp at Wardha in 1934, acknowledging that the organisation had no caste barriers?

A. If you read Gandhi, he criticised the RSS for not being inclusive. The RSS called Gandhi 'the biggest thorn'. The same ideology inspired his assassination. Now, if Nathuram Godse is a nationalist, does it make Gandhi anti-national? 

Q. You sought withdrawal of criminal cases filed against Muslims in Chittapur for stone-pelting after a cattle transport seizure in 2019, reinforcing the notion that Congress does minority appeasement.

A. Nobody is above the law, neither minorities nor anybody else. At the time, there was a huge uproar. They were taking cattle to an APMC market. People who stopped them were the so-called protectors of the Gau Mata. There was a lot of tension. Clearly, people who were not involved were also included. Nothing was proven with respect to the case. And, the cases were withdrawn following due legal process. </p><p><strong>Q. By going after the RSS, you’re being seen as positioning yourself as an ideologically-suitable candidate for the chief minister’s post.</strong> </p><p>A. It’s not that my ideology has taken shape now. I was taught the Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar philosophy at home. Coincidentally, it’s the 100 years of RSS. I’m asking about their existence. I’m asking where they’re getting funds from. How does Mr Mohan Bhagwat pay for his expenses? If it is volunteer-driven, how many are there? Every temple is required to show accounts. When even God is accountable, why not RSS? After all, it’s the world’s largest non-governmental organisation, according to the prime minister. </p>