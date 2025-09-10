<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday summoned Vittal Gowda from Pangala - who had shown the site from where the complaint witness had collected the skull and handed it over to the police - and took Gowda again to the forest area near the Nethravathi bathing ghat to conduct a mahazar.</p><p>Vittal Gowda, uncle of Sowjanya had appeared before the SIT in the morning. After recording his statements, he was taken to the spot by the team led by SP CA Simon. After an hour, the team came out of the forest. The SIT team was not accompanied by Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar, and FSL team. </p><p>In fact, Vittal Gowda had shown the spot of the skull inside the forest to the complainant witness. The complainant witness had taken the skull from the spot and handed it over to the police. In fact, the SIT had conducted the mahazar of the spot on September 6. </p><p>There were some remains of the human body on surface. As it was late in the evening, the team could not verify it properly. Hence, to collect more information, SIT officials took Vittal Gowda once again, said sources in SIT. </p>.Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT continues investigation.<p><strong>Exchange of words</strong></p><p>While taking Vittal Gowda for mahazar by the SIT, locals had an argument with 'Kudla Rampage' youtuber Ajay. Dharmasthala PSI rushed to the spot and sent locals away from the spot. </p><p>Meanwhile, Youtubers Munaf, Abhishek, activists Jayant T, Girish Mattannavar were also questioned on Wednesday.</p><p> Speaking to mediapersons after appearing before the SIT, Jayant T said "the SIT questioned several issues pertaining to the case. I have informed them whatever details I have. My three mobilephones have been handed over to the SIT. I am confident that the truth will come out with the investigation. </p><p> Munaf said "SIT officials are conducting the investigation in a systematic manner. Several youtubers have carried the news. I do not know why I was being called for questioning. I had started youtube channel one year ago" </p>