Dharmasthala case: SIT conducts mahazar of spot from where skull was taken by complainant witness

Vittal Gowda, uncle of Sowjanya had appeared before the SIT in the morning. After recording his statements, he was taken to the spot by the team led by SP CA Simon.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 17:33 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 17:33 IST
