<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala has approached a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), who is an expert in environmental DNA analysis, to assist in the investigation.</p>.<p>Sources in SIT told DH that as part of this process, the team visited a local dental clinic on Sunday to collect molar teeth samples of the locals in the area. “These samples will help the environmental DNA expert to analyse and establish possible links to the skeletal remains found at Spot No 6 and also near Spot No 11,” the source said.</p>.Complaint made to SIT seeking probe into all 'unnatural' deaths in Dharmasthala.<p>The team is actively working to trace the origins of the skeletal remains and is expected to receive the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports on the skeletal remains exhumed shortly. </p>.<p>The SIT on Monday questioned the complainant witness’s wife and sister to gather more details on related financial transactions. Additionally, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody’s daughter was questioned, as she had recorded a video related to the case.</p>.<p>The SIT also questioned police personnel who had worked at Dharmasthala police station during the burial of unnatural death bodies. </p>.<p>Kusumavathi, mother of Sowjanya and others had submitted a complaint seeking an inquiry into the deaths of Padmalatha, Sowjanya, and others. However, sources said the team cannot initiate any inquiry into these cases without the court’s permission. “We have already clarified this, but despite that, they continue to press for an investigation,” the source added. </p>