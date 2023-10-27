JOIN US
#DHBrandSpot | Quick and Easy Vangibath Recipe | Brinjal Rice | Lunchbox Recipe | Cuisines of Karnataka

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 13:41 IST

A quickly whipped up combination of brinjal and rice, Vangibath is a constant in Karnataka’s households, whether as part of banana leaf meals or children’s lunchboxes. This recipe checks all the boxes - it is quick, it is made with minimal ingredients (especially with a Ravi Masala’s Vangibath powder), and it is delicious. Learn to make the Vangibath with a simple recipe brought to you by Sihi Kahi Chandru. 

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar 

(Published 27 October 2023, 13:41 IST)
KarnatakaCuisines of KarnatakaRecipe

