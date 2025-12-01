<p>The Office of D K Shivakumar on Monday said Karnataka Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=siddaramaiah"> Siddaramaiah</a> was invited for breakfast on Tuesday at the residence of the deupty chief minister. </p><p>This comes after Siddaramaiah had earlier claimed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dk%20shivakumar">Shivakumar</a> had only told him to visit but had not given a call for breakfast at his residence following buzz of the two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> leaders meeting again amid a power tussle in the state. </p><p>"He had told me to come on Tuesday and left. But till this moment, I have not received any call. Maybe they might call. If I am called, I will go," Siddaramaiah told the media when asked about the breakfast meeting. </p>.Breakfast meeting 2.0: CM Siddaramaiah to visit Deputy CM Shivakumar’s residence tomorrow.<p>Earlier, it was reported that the chief minister is set to meet Shivakumar's residence on December 2, in an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce.</p><p>This comes days after Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah’s residence for a similar breakfast meeting. Following the first meeting that took place on the directions of the high command, both leaders publicly said “there won’t be any confusion” going forward.</p><p>On Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, "The high command asked us to settle the confusion. From tomorrow, there won't be any confusion. </p><p>The two leaders also said they would obey the high command over the leadership issue. The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two.</p>