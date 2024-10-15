Did not request Congress to withdraw cases against me, says V Somanna

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-somanna">V Somanna</a> on Tuesday said he did not plead with the Congress led Karnataka government to withdraw any cases against him.</p><p>Three non cognisiable cases were registered against him for holding protest along with BJP party workers on various public interest issues, he told reporters.</p> .BJP flays Congress over Karnataka govt withdrawing case against rioters.<p>Previous BJP government had initiated a process to withdraw some cases against. So the Congress did not do any favour to him by withdrawing it now, he said.</p><p>Criticing the Congress government in Karnataka for adopting confrontation approach with the Centre, he said the state government must have co-operative federalism approach with an aim to get maximum help from the Central Government. </p>