Disappointed with poll results, Congress hiking prices: Ashoka

Attributing the decision of the Congress government in the state to, first, increase the price of petrol and diesel, followed by a hike in the price of milk (by Rs 2 per litre) to the party’s disappointing show in the Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday said that people were struggling to purchase essential commodities.
Interacting with representatives of the media in Belagavi, Ashoka said farmers were struggling to buy not just essential commodities, but also materials required for agricultural activities. Ashoka feared that bus fares may be hiked soon, increasing the financial burden on the people.
Likening the Congress government to the thieves from the fable of ‘Alibaba’, Ashoka said that the situation in the state was such that the poor could not afford to pay for milk for their children, while those wanted to enjoy a drink after work, were struggling to pay for liquor. The former deputy CM questioned the Congress’s reversal of stance vis-à-vis the rise in price of essential commodities.
“CM Siddaramaiah had questioned the BJP when we increased tax on petrol and diesel, but the Congress has resorted to increasing taxes itself,” said Ashoka, alleging that the Congress needed the money to fund election campaigns in the four states headed to the polls later this year.
Published 25 June 2024, 21:32 IST