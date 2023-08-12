Dispose of Sakala applications quickly, Karnataka minister tells officials

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has urged officials in charge of the Sakala Mission to ensure the speedy disposal of applications under the programme.
As the Sakala mission has been initiated to ensure government services on time to citizens, it is not right to keep applications pending under it, the minister said.
He directed the officials to dispose of the pending applications at the earliest.
He said 1,115 services are available under the Sakala Mission across 99 departments. Several people are still not aware of the Sakala scheme. The officials must make efforts to create awareness about the programme, he told the officials.