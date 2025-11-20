<p>The Kannada Development Authority (KDA), has written to the Karnataka government, urging it to publish the Kannada version of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/missing-voices-illusory-rights-3803800">Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill</a>, which is currently available only in English. </p><p>The letter, signed by KDA Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, says that the authority has been continuously presenting the demand for the implementation of Kannada in the administration. </p><p>“The public sector has been repeatedly condemned such anti-Kannada attitude. However, such disregard for Kannada in our own land is regrettable. I would like to suggest that you pay attention to this immediately and publish the draft bill in Kannada as well, and also extend the period to file objections,” the KDA letter said. </p><p>The draft bill, which was prepared by the Labour Department, was published on the department’s site for a month to obtain suggestions and feedback from the public. </p>.Karnataka Domestic workers bill: Gaps in draft legislation worry unions, activists.<p>However, workers’ unions and activists pointed out that while the draft bill is a welcome step towards providing domestic workers dignity, it may not serve its purpose due to several gaps in it. The draft bill not being made available in any language other than English, limiting its access to the majority of domestic workers, was one of the gaps cited by activists. </p><p>Speaking to DH, an activist working closely with the Labour Department said that one of the reasons that the draft bill was initially put out in English was because majority of the workers are non-Kannada speakers and the initial draft was put out for them to access. But activists argue that if the workers, for whom this bill is for, cannot access it, then the draft legislation falls short.</p><p>Earlier, DH had reached out to G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, who said the department would go through each and every suggestion that they have received over the last one month ever since the draft bill was made public. “We will look into the suggestions and incorporate whatever is necessary and finalise the draft so that the bill can be placed in the winter session of the legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi in December,” he had said.</p>