Disruption of Karjol's presser: BJP sees Congress role

Bengaluru: Condemning the disruption of former DCM Govind Karjol's press meet in Chitradurga on Monday, BJP leaders P Rajeev, Chalavadi Narayanswamy and N Ravi Kumar said 'Congress goondas' were behind the incident.
BJP spokesperson P Rajeev told reporters on Monday that he suspects the role of ministers Priyank Kharge and Dr H C Mahadevappa's in the incident. "These ministers are perturbed by BJP's campaign to enlighten the Dalits about the diversion of Rs 11,000 crore of SC/ST funds for guarantees," he said.