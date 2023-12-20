JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Disruption of Karjol's presser: BJP sees Congress role

BJP spokesperson P Rajeev told reporters on Monday that he suspects the role of ministers Priyank Kharge and Dr H C Mahadevappa's in the incident.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 00:45 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Condemning the disruption of former DCM Govind Karjol's press meet in Chitradurga on Monday, BJP leaders P Rajeev, Chalavadi Narayanswamy and N Ravi Kumar said 'Congress goondas' were behind the incident.

BJP spokesperson P Rajeev told reporters on Monday that he suspects the role of ministers Priyank Kharge and Dr H C Mahadevappa's in the incident. "These ministers are perturbed by BJP's campaign to enlighten the Dalits about the diversion of Rs 11,000 crore of SC/ST funds for guarantees," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 00:45 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressgovind karjol

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT